Police appeal for information after knifepoint robbery in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at a Morecambe convenience store.

Three men in dark clothing entered the McColls store on Oxcliffe Road at around 9.45pm last Thursday (April 25) and threatened staff with a large machete whilst making demands for money.

Each of the offenders had their faces covered and left the scene with a quantity of cash.

The trio used a dark grey car, possibly a Vauxhall Astra, to get away.

DS Paul Richardson from Lancaster Police said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the staff and also a customer in the shop at the time. Thankfully, no one was badly injured.

“We need anyone with information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to make contact with us.

“Similarly if you think you saw the car described, please get in touch.”

You can call us on 01524 596456 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting log reference 1455 of April 25.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.