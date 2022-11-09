Police were called to Lune Terrace, behind Lune Street, on Sunday October 30 to reports a wheelie bin and a car had been set on fire.

Were you in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm on the night? Did you seen anyone acting suspiciously?

If you have any information which may be able to help, please contact police on 101, quoting the log number 0501 of October 30.