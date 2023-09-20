Police appeal for help identifying two men after Morecambe assault leaves victim with broken jaw

News you can trust since 1837
Do you recognise the men in these pictures?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

In July, police appealed for information in relation to an assault in Morecambe Street West, just off Queen Street, Morecambe.

They are now asking for the public’s help identifying the two men in the CCTV, who they would like to speak with in relation to the incident.

The assault, which took place at around 1.15am on Saturday July 8, left a man in his 20s with a head injury and a broken jaw.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?
PC Amy Brayshaw of Lancaster Police said: “This assault left a young man with serious injuries. If you recognise the men pictured, we would encourage you to get in contact.”

Call 101 quoting log 0100 of July 8, 2023.