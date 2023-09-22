News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal for help identifying man after Morecambe assault leaves victim with broken jaw

Do you recognise the man in this picture?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:30 BST



In July, police appealed for information in relation to an assault in Morecambe Street West, just off Queen Street, Morecambe.

They are now asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the CCTV, who they would like to speak with in relation to the incident.

A second man has been identified thanks to a public appeal.

The assault, which took place at around 1.15am on Saturday July 8, left a man in his 20s with a head injury and a broken jaw.

PC Amy Brayshaw of Lancaster Police said: “This assault left a young man with serious injuries. If you recognise the man pictured, we would encourage you to get in contact.”

Call 101 quoting log 0100 of July 8, 2023.