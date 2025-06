Do you know this man?

Police are asking for help in identifying a man caught on camera after a theft at a Morecambe store.

The appeal follows a theft at B&M in Morecambe.

Morecambe Area Police said: “We are asking for a name for the chap who we would like to speak to in relation to a theft at B&M in Morecambe.

"Any information can be reported on 101 quoting log number LC-20250123-1195.”