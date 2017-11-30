Police appeal for help finding girl, 15

Police say they are becoming increasingly worried about a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 24 hours.

Tanya Wilson,15, from Chorley was last seen at an address on Town Lane, Charnock Richard at around 8:30pm last night (Wednesday November 29).

She is described as 4ft 10ins with blue eyes and long light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur hood, black ripped jeans, black Nike trainers and may be carrying a black bag.

A police spokesman said: "She is known to travel to the Lancaster, Morecambe and Kendal areas so could have headed there.

"If anybody has any information or if Tanya sees this appeal, please get in touch with us immediately by calling 101 quoting log number LC-20171129-1613."