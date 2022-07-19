Police appeal after woman and disabled son are threatened in Lancaster car park

The woman and her son were in the car park outside B&M Bargains in Bulk Road at around 11am on Monday June 20.

The woman was unable to park in a disabled bay due to another car being parked across two of the bays.

When she spoke to the driver of the parked vehicle he verbally abused and threatened her, as well as verbally abusing her son before chasing him and threatening him with violence. He then got in his car and drove off.

Can you help police identify this man?

Police wish to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident. They are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident to get in contact to assist with their enquiries.