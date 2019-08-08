Police appeal after three men brandishing knives rob Lancaster shop

Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a shop in Lancaster.

Three men entered the McColl’s store in Barley Cop Lane at around 9.20pm on Sunday August 4, and threatened members of staff with knives.

One of the members of staff was hit on the arm with the back of a knife and one was hit over the head. Thankfully, neither was seriously hurt.

The men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

They made off from the shop in a silver Ford Focus with a quantity of cash, in the direction of the crematorium.

DI Abigail Finch-Hall of Lancaster Police said: “This was a scary incident for the members of staff and we are determined to find those responsible.

“Nobody should be subjected to an incident such as this, least of all when they’re at work.

“We would now like to speak to anybody who saw all or part of the incident, or believes they may have seen the Ford Focus in the moments before or after it happened.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who has any other information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1739 of August 4th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.