Police appeal after teenager is hit in face in Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Lancaster last month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
A teenager was allegedly struck in the face by a man he knew, in Penny Street near the Wilko’s store, at around 12.30am on October 29.
The police have only now released their appeal, and would like to hear from any independent witnesses to the incident.
Any witnesses or information, please email the officer in charge directly on [email protected], quoting log 0694 of October 29, 2022.