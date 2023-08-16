News you can trust since 1837
Police appeal after several cars set alight in Morecambe

Police are seeking two men in connection with an arson attack in the West End of Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
A number of vehicles were set on fire, causing extensive damage, in West End Road at around 1.50am on Wednesday August 2.

CCTV images of the two suspects have been shared on the Morecambe Area Police Facebook page, but unfortunately they are too low in quality for us to reproduce.

However, if you recognise the men in the images, or have any information about the incident, you can contact police on 101 quoting log 0093 of August 2.