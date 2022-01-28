Police appeal after Morecambe sex offender fails to register new address
Have you seen registered sex offender Steven Woodcock from Morecambe?
Woodcock is in breach of the terms of his notification requirements following a conviction of making indecent images of children in 2020.
The 46-year-old is wanted for failing to notify authorities of his new registered address after being released from prison.
Police have reason to believe that he may have travelled to Manchester, but it is possible he remains in the Morecambe or Lancaster area.
He is described as 5ft 3in, of medium build, with short brown hair, and a tattoo on his left forearm of a dagger and skull with wings.
Anyone with information can call 01524 596594 or 101 or email [email protected]
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.