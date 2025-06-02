Police appeal after man indecently exposes himself to woman in Lancaster

Police are appeaking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Lancaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday May 31.

A man walked up to the woman and exposed himself before making off.

She was left shocked but physically unhurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is under way, and efforts are being made to identify the man.

He is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.

Sgt Katherine Cousins, of Lancaster CID, said: “This must have been an extremely distressing incident for the victim, and we are doing all we can to find the offender and I would ask anyone who recognises the description or knows who he might be to get in touch.

"We will be out and about in the area over the coming days so please feel free to come and talk to us if you have information or concerns.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386 of May 31.