Police appeal after man indecently exposes himself to woman in Lancaster
The incident took place in Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday May 31.
A man walked up to the woman and exposed himself before making off.
She was left shocked but physically unhurt.
An investigation is under way, and efforts are being made to identify the man.
He is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.
Sgt Katherine Cousins, of Lancaster CID, said: “This must have been an extremely distressing incident for the victim, and we are doing all we can to find the offender and I would ask anyone who recognises the description or knows who he might be to get in touch.
"We will be out and about in the area over the coming days so please feel free to come and talk to us if you have information or concerns.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386 of May 31.