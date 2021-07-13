Police appeal after Heysham burglary

The burglary happened overnight between July 11-12.

Burglars broke in via a locked gate and stole bikes and tools.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time it happened or you have any information which could help police please call 101 quoting log reference LC-20210712-0452.

Police are investigating a burglary in Heysham.

It's also worth remembering there are steps everyone can take to make their homes and property more secure.

There's lots of useful tips and crime prevention advice on the Lancashire Police website.