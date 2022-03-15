Police appeal after games console and mountain bike stolen from Lancaster house
Police are appealing for help after a games console and bike were stolen from a house in Lancaster.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:30 pm
The break-in took place overnight on March 10 at a property in Cork Road.
A games console and a Claud Butler mountain bike were stolen.Police believe the door to the house was left unlocked and have reminded residents to ensure their homes are secure at all times.Contact 101 quoting log 1256 of the 11th March if you can help police.