Police appeal after car is stolen from outside south Lancaster home
Police are assisting help from the public after a car was stolen in the early hours.
The silver Nissan Navara Tekna DCI – registered L88 OGY – was taken today, Monday, between the hours of 3am and 6am from an address in south Lancaster.
Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle, or anything similar which may not have the same number plate on.
Contact 101 quoting log number LC-20240122-0210 if you have any information.