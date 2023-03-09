News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal after car is stolen during burglary in Lancaster village

Lancaster Police are seeking help in tracing a car which was stolen as part of a burglary in Hest Bank.

By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The black Ford C-Max - registered PF63 UEP - is similar to the one pictured.

It was stolen overnight on Tuesday March 7, and police have asked people to keep an eye out in the hope they can reunite the car with its owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contact 101 or email [email protected] with any information.

The burglary took place overnight on Tuesday.
The burglary took place overnight on Tuesday.
The burglary took place overnight on Tuesday.
Most Popular
A black Ford C-Max similar to this one was stolen.
A black Ford C-Max similar to this one was stolen.
A black Ford C-Max similar to this one was stolen.