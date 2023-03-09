Police appeal after car is stolen during burglary in Lancaster village
Lancaster Police are seeking help in tracing a car which was stolen as part of a burglary in Hest Bank.
By Gayle Rouncivell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The black Ford C-Max - registered PF63 UEP - is similar to the one pictured.
It was stolen overnight on Tuesday March 7, and police have asked people to keep an eye out in the hope they can reunite the car with its owner.
Contact 101 or email [email protected] with any information.