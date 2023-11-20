News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Police appeal after break-in at village hall in Morecambe

Morecambe Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Bare Village Club.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 14:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thieves entered the premises in Bare Lane between 1am and 5am on Tuesday November 14.

Police believe the offenders entered from the rear of the premises twice between these times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are now asking nearby residents to review any CCTV or Ring doorbells for this time to see if any suspicious vehicles were seen in the area.

If you saw anything suspicious you can email PC 6728 Robinson on [email protected] quoting log number LC-20231114-0139.