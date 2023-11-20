Morecambe Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Bare Village Club.

Thieves entered the premises in Bare Lane between 1am and 5am on Tuesday November 14.

Police believe the offenders entered from the rear of the premises twice between these times.

They are now asking nearby residents to review any CCTV or Ring doorbells for this time to see if any suspicious vehicles were seen in the area.