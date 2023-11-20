Police appeal after break-in at village hall in Morecambe
Morecambe Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at Bare Village Club.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thieves entered the premises in Bare Lane between 1am and 5am on Tuesday November 14.
Police believe the offenders entered from the rear of the premises twice between these times.
They are now asking nearby residents to review any CCTV or Ring doorbells for this time to see if any suspicious vehicles were seen in the area.
If you saw anything suspicious you can email PC 6728 Robinson on [email protected] quoting log number LC-20231114-0139.