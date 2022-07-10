Officers say they were called to the Cappuvino bar/restaurant in Church Street at around 3pm yesterday (Saturday).

It was reported a man had approached a nine-year-old boy in the toilets and touched him inappropriately.

The boy reported the incident to his parents who then contacted the police.

Do you know this man?

Following CCTV enquiries, police want to speak to this man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: “This is clearly a worrying and concerning incident.

“We want to identify this man as soon as possible – do you know who he is? Please come forward with information if you can help.

"We would like to reassure the public incidents of this nature are rare.”