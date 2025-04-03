Police appeal after BMW is stolen in burglary in Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:39 BST
The picture shows the colour, make and model of the stolen vehicle.The picture shows the colour, make and model of the stolen vehicle.
Police are appealing for information and video footage after a car was stolen in a burglary.

Officers received a report at 7.15am on March 27 that a 5 series BMW, light green in colour, with the registration plate T615 LNA, was stolen from South Grove in Morecambe.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and those responsible.

If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle, contact police on 101 quoting log 0201 of 27th March.

