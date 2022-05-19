Police appeal after attempted robbery in Morecambe shop

Officers were called to Westminster Road at 4.28pm on Wednesday April 18, following reports a man had entered a convenience store with a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late teens, with gingery/blonde hair. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark bottoms.

An 18-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and a 23-year-old man from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug. They both remain in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A weapon has been recovered.

DS Rachel Crossley, of West CID, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and has understandably left the victims very shaken.

“Although we have made two arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

"We know there were members of the public in the shop and the surrounding area at the time this offence occurred. We would ask them to contact the police if they haven’t already.

“We would also ask people to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our investigation.”

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1022 of May 18, 2022.

You can also contact Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/