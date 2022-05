Lancaster Area Police have said they wish to speak to the man pictured.

The artwork was stolen from the Moor Lane arts and cinema venue at around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 3.

If you have any information about the theft or the CCTV image, you are asked to call 101 quoting log number LC-20220503-0868, or alternatively you can email [email protected]