Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft and assault on Anthony Road, Lancaster around 3.30am this morning (Tuesday).

During the arrest, around 20 Nordic walking sticks were found and seized as police believed the sticks, which were in a large grey storage bag, were stolen.

If you have any information about the owners of the walking sticks call 101 quoting log number LC-20220712-0160 or email [email protected]