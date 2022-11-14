Police and Age UK to hold Lancaster event to educate against online scammers

The event is tomorrow, Tuesday November 15, from 10am until 3pm at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Doris Henderson Way.

It will provide an opportunity for residents of any age to discuss their concerns, learn more about online security, access advice and information to help avoid scams and the confidential support available for those who have been scammed.

In addition visitors will be able to access information on the cost of living crisis and the financial support available.

Lancashire Police are teaming up with Age UK Lancashire to deliver a free event at Salt Ayre this week to educate people of all ages on online security and how to avoid scams.

Officers are particularly concerned that scammers are texting individuals offering to apply for their cost of living payments for them – this is always a scam, they say.