Police alerted by text to man taking drugs on train arriving at Lancaster

A train passenger alerted police via text that a man was taking drugs on a train arriving at Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:50 am - 1 min read

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on their Twitter page twenty hours ago: “We received a report yesterday evening via our #TextBTP 61016 number of a male taking drugs on a train arriving at #Lancaster.

"A #StopSearch was conducted and a small amount of cocaine was found.

"The man will now be dealt with for the offence of possession of a controlled drug.”

Lancaster Railway Station.