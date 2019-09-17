Photos: carnage after crash involving Audi and Mitsubishi on A588

A crash on the A588 this morning has caused carnage on the road.



Two cars, a Mitsubishi L200 and an Audi crashed on the A588 this morning at around 6:45am.

The crash on the A588.

Police have not yet confirmed which section of the A588, which links Blackpool to Lancaster, the crash happened on.

In a tweet this afternoon, Lancashire Road Police said the Audi driver caused the crash "with his erratic driving".

They confirmed that the occupants of the L200 only suffered minor injuries, and that the driver of the Audi ran away from the scene.

Police said the driver of the Audi ran off from the crash.

Photos show the Mitsubishi flipped onto its roof, with debris scattered across the road.

The Audi, its driver's-side front wheel badly damaged, has been smashed off the road.