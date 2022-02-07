People in Lancaster and Morecambe encouraged to report unsafe areas with Streetsafe tool

Launched by the Home Office and The National Police Chiefs' Council, the pilot project aims to identify areas that need improving and make the streets safe for everyone, particularly women and girls, and to also identify areas where there are fears surrounding anti-social behaviour and environmental issues.

StreetSafe is easy to use and includes a short series of questions which Lancashire residents can anonymously complete online. It is not a crime reporting tool but aims to pinpoint areas and locations where people feel unsafe and the reasons why, such as harassment, lack of street lighting or signs of drug or alcohol abuse.

Police are determined to tackle crime and make the streets safer for everyone. A key part of this commitment involves tackling violence against women and girls.

A picture shows messages and floral tributes left by well-wishers to honour murder victim Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London on March 14, 2021, a day after Metropolitan Police officers scuffled at the spot with some members of a hundreds-strong crowd that gathered for a candlelit tribute. - London's Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

To do this police are taking into consideration factors that contribute to women and girls feeling unsafe, wherever they are. One way people can help, is to pinpoint on StreetSafe areas where they feel unsafe and explain why.

A crime doesn’t have to have taken place for you to mark it on StreetSafe’s online maps. Information submitted anonymously via Streetsafe will be used by policing in partnership with other agencies to deliver improved wellbeing and safety for communities, especially for women and girls.

The data submitted through StreetSafe is vital in informing violence prevention initiatives throughout the county.