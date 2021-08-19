Peadophile pleads guilty to repeatedly abusing 13-year-old girl in Lancaster

Kevin Askew, who also uses the name Sean, appeared at court in Preston yesterday (August 18) where he admitted to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl.

Lancashire Police said incidents of abuse took place in Lancaster.

Askew, of Far Moss, Northside, Workington, initially denied any wrongdoing but pleaded guilty when presented with the weight of evidence compiled against him by detectives in West Child Protection Team.

Askew pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences and has been remanded into custody.

He will be sentenced on Friday, November 12.