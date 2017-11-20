Pair sought after Morecambe petrol station robbery

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Morecambe.

The theft happened at 4:10am on Thursday, November 9 at the Regent Park Filling Station on Regent Road when two men entered the store.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Morecambe.

One of them walked up to the counter and asked for tobacco before removing a knife from his rucksack and threatened a staff member whilst making demands for cash.

The worker advised the man that there was no money in the till and the man then grabbed some tobacco and ran off along with his accomplice.

DC Benter from Lancaster CID said: “Thankfully the shop assistant wasn’t injured but is very shaken by the ordeal.

“If you recognise the men in these CCTV, please come forward and speak to us.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident reference 103 of November 9.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.