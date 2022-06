They were sent for trial at crown court by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

They will both appear at the higher court on July 27.

Kelly Lofthouse, 41, of Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, is charged with the robbery of heroin substitute Methadone.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.