Callum Goffin, 26, of Alexandra Road, Morecambe and Heather Goffin, 54, of Alexandra Road Morecambe, appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 12 and pleaded guilty to breaching fire safety regulations at the Gordon Working Men’s Club in Morecambe.

They will be sentenced on January 23 next year.

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at the Gordon Working Mens Club in Morecambe. Picture by Thomas Beresford.

Ten fire engines were scrambled to the scene at the Gordon Working Men's Club on Springfield Street - along with police, two helicopters and three road ambulances - at about 3pm on October 9, 2019.

John McCartney, 60 and Philip 'Tony' Townsend, 70, were rescued from the burning building by firefighters but died a short time later.

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched between police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority.

Following the deaths of Mr McCartney and Mr Townsend, the former Mayor of Lancaster, Coun David Whitaker, expressed his sadness and commended the work of the emergency services.

He said: “The thoughts of the whole council are with both families and all those whose lives have been affected by this terrible tragedy. I’d also like to extend our sincere thanks to the brave members of the emergency services whose swift actions helped to prevent the fire from spreading and potentially further fatalities from occurring.”