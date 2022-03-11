Paedophile jailed for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Lancaster

Kevin Askew, 56, appeared at Preston’s Sessions House to be sentenced after admitting last year to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl.

All the offences happened in Lancaster.

Askew, of Far Moss, Northside, Workington, was jailed for six years, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Askew, 56, of Far Moss, Northside, Workington has been jailed for six years for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Lancaster. Picture: Lancashire Police.