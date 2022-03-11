Paedophile jailed for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Lancaster
A paedophile has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Lancaster.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:33 pm
Kevin Askew, 56, appeared at Preston’s Sessions House to be sentenced after admitting last year to sexually assaulting the 13-year-old girl.
All the offences happened in Lancaster.
Askew, of Far Moss, Northside, Workington, was jailed for six years, and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which significantly limits his interaction with girls under the age of 16.