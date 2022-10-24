Owner of bike stolen from Lancaster train station asks court not to fine homeless man for theft

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said: “#CourtResult - After we had recovered the stolen bicycle, the victim asked the court not to fine the offender, a local rough sleeper.

"He was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and required to pay a £26 surcharge.”

"The bike was stolen from Lancaster train station on September 2.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

"Within 50 minutes BTP Lancs had viewed the #CCTV, recognised the suspect, driven around the city centre until they found him, and he was #arrested.

"Unfortunately, the bike was not recovered at this time.

"Suspect was interviewed and bailed.

"The suspected bike thief failed to answer his bail after being charged= and was seen riding the bike at Lancaster train station.

"He was #arrested in #Lancaster, charged with the offence and remanded in custody for court in the morning.