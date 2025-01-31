Order banning man from entering parts of Morecambe now extended to Lancaster

Andrew Phimister, 56, of no fixed abode, is now banned from entering parts of Lancaster city centre.

An order banning a man from entering parts of Morecambe has now been extended to Lancaster city centre.

Andrew Phimister, 56, of no fixed abode, has been responsible for repeated anti-social behaviour and criminal damage offences.

Phimister was already subject to a Community Behaviour Order in Morecambe, which has now been amended.

The new conditions mean he cannot enter Lancaster city centre as bordered by the red line on the map, except between 10am and noon on a permitted route marked in green on the map.