The operation works to target those who choose to carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences, and engages with retailers who sell bladed articles.

Operational activity throughout the week included 32 weapon sweeps in public areas, test purchasing at 51 retailers, 12 search warrants and a total of 370 stop and searches.

122 people were also arrested during the week-long operation, and officers emptied 16 surrender bins located across the county, recovering 1,079 weapons.

Weapons included machetes, swords and a variety of knives.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network said: “The results have clearly shown the positive impact of the work of the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, Lancashire Police and our partners and communities in keeping knives off the street, but we know that there is more to do.

“We all have a part to play in preventing knife crime, and I would urge those that know someone who might be carrying a knife to use one of our surrender bins located across the county.”

1,105 knives were recovered throughout Lancashire after police took part in Operation Sceptre (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Over 7,000 young people were spoken to across the week including school and youth club visits by Byron Highton from The JJ Effect CIC and community meetings led by Lancashire police officers.

Over 40 schools also received visits to raise awareness of the impact of knife crime.