Operation Hunter: These are nine of the most wanted criminals in Lancashire

1. Adam Bonnell

Adam Bonnell is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. The 26-year-old has been wanted since August 16 when he failed to return to his approved address. He is now wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for making threats to kill. He is known to be violent and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but instead call 999 immediately with his location and details of his clothing. He is described as 6ft 1in tall, of medium build with cropped light brown hair, blue eyes and is usually clean shaven. He also has a tattoo on his right ring finger. He is known to have links across West Lancashire.