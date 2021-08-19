Operation Hunter: These are eight of the most wanted criminals in Lancashire

2. Christian Lord

Christian Lord is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for ABH. Lord has been wanted since June on suspicion of breaching the terms of his licencing conditions. The public are advised not to approach Lord but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing. The 35-year-old, formerly of Dickson Road, Blackpool is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with neck tattoos consisting of various dates. As well as Blackpool Lord also has links to Accrington, Morecambe and Leeds.