Norwegian man found guilty of Lancaster sex crime
A man from Norway has been found guilty of a sexual assault in Lancaster after a trial at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court.
By Michelle Blade
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 10:50am
Kristian Morken, 21, of Nosteveien, Lier, Viken, Norway was charged with two sexual assaults on a woman over 16 in Lancaster on November 20, 2021.
At the trial one count of sexual assault was discontinued but he was found guilty on the other count.
Morken is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 16 for a pre-sentence report hearing.