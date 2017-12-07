‘Nobody wants to end up in a hearse’

Police have launched a crackdown on drink and drug driving over the festive period.

This year’s drink and drug campaign, in conjunction with Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, was launched on December 1.

The theme was ‘Which direction will you take?’ A hearse, police car, ambulance and taxi all lined up to remind revellers of the consequences of their decisions when going out.

The festive crackdown, aims to educate drivers about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs before driving and asks them to think about how they will get home after a night out.

Inspector Andy Trotter said: “If you’re out partying this Christmas then please plan ahead and book a taxi, check public transport times or don’t drink.

“If you know of someone who is driving under the influence of drink or drugs then please do the right thing and call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously before they kill themselves or somebody else.

“Nobody wants to end up in a police car, ambulance, or in the worst instance a hearse.”

Sector Manager for Lancashire at North West Ambulance Service, Dave Rigby said: “Ambulance staff see first-hand the devastating impact of serious road traffic collisions and the life changing injuries, not only for the victims, their family and friends but also other road users and pedestrians.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Christmas and the holidays are a time for people getting together and enjoying themselves, but the message is clear, don’t let drink or drug driving ruin your life or anyone else’s.”