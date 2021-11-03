These are the drivers stopped by police in Lancashire in the last week

According to police, drivers have failed drugs tests, been caught driving without insurance - with one spotted using a mobile phone.
They were all pulled over by the Lancashire Road Police in the last seven days.
1.
This vehicle was spotted by police driving in an 'antisocial manner' around the streets of Lancaster. The vehicle was stopped on Edward Street and the driver was found to have an expired provisional licence. The driver was reported and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
2.
Police stopped this car in Rake Foot in Haslingden. The driver failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and found in possession of the drug.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
3.
This van delivering parcels in Preston was stopped by police for having no insurance. The driver was reported and the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Road Police
4.
Police stopped this car in Caton Road, Lancaster as the vehicle registration mark did not meet regulations.
Photo: Lancs Road Police