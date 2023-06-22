Curtis Arnold, 34, hit out at Lancashire Police after they took him into custody for a second time on Sunday (June 18) and banned him from entering the county as part of his bail conditions.

The Youtuber said police had also ordered him not to make any further videos about Nicola’s death and claimed they had only detained him to stop him from attending her inquest.

He told the SWNS press agency: “I already have a civil case against Lancashire Police for last time’s unlawful arrest. This is no different.

Mum of two Nicola Bulley, whose inquest will be held next week (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“They arrested me to keep me away from the Inquest.”

Curtis was arrested last Sunday after cops spotted his car near St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mum was found.

The YouTuber claimed he had been driving to Blackpool to film a thunderstorm before traffic cops pulled him over after tailing him for a few miles.

Lancashire Police confirmed his arrest and said he is now banned from entering the county as part of his bail conditions as investigations continue.

The scene on the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley disappeared (Credit: PA)

Curtis, who made several videos about 45-year-old Nicola’s disappearance on January 27, said he has also been ordered not to create any more content about her.

He said in a recent clip: “When they read out the details of the arrest they just said, ‘This guy’s been seen in the area of St Michael’s on multiple occasions and made videos on the area.

“‘Multiple people who live there basically feel distressed and they feel like the guy is harassing them, stalking them.’ That was the basis of the arrest.

The mother-of-two'S body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, 23 days after she went missing in St Michael’s on Wyre

“I’m not allowed to do videos on all these different people who have been named. Basically, they’re people who live in St Michael’s, I think.

“They’ve obviously all put in their own report about what they know of me.”

The blogger was one of several social media influencers who flocked to the village as conspiracy theories gathered pace about where the mum-of-two could be.

He was first arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice after uploading a clip of police recovering Nicola’s body on February 19.

Family and friends from Nicola Bulley’s home town in Essex paid tribute to her with a giant mural and a candlelit vigil (Credit: Danny Bench)

Curtis, who is a barber by trade, claimed police had put a “mark” on his car and said he was shocked at being taken into custody again.

He said of his arrest: “I’m in shock, like genuinely in shock.

“There is no hidden agenda, there is no sort of thing where I’ve been stalking a particular person that you guys don’t know about.

“Those videos that you see are what the stalking is.”

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: “On Sunday (June 18) officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, on suspicion of stalking.

“The man, who is from Swindon, has now been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“His bail conditions have been set to prevent the interference or intimidation of any witness, including a number of people from the village of St Michaels on Wyre, and to not enter Lancashire for any reason other than to travel directly through the county without stopping.