The senior investigating officer spoke publicly for the first time, to clear up some of the rumours and speculation surrounding Nicola’s disappearance.

At a press conference at Lancashire Police HQ, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith talked in more detail about some of the lines of enquiry, and the investigation so far.

These are the key points from today.

Nicola Bulley. inset: Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley. Peter Powell/PA Wire

Nicola was considered ‘vulnerable’ and ‘graded as high risk’

DS Smith confirmed that when the mum-of-two was first reported missing, she was ‘graded as high risk’ based on ‘a number of specific vulnerabilities’, and information given to the policy by the partner, Paul Ansell.

High-risk means there were substantial grounds for believing a missing person could be in danger through their own vulnerability.

DS Smith added that they would not go into more details out of respect for the family’s privacy.

A press conference is being held today (15 Feb) at 11:30am to update on missing Nicola Bulley.

Nicola’s Fitbit isn’t traceable

Despite ‘many technicians and specialists’ looking into Nicola’s Fitbit data, they have been unable to trace her final steps.

DS Smith said this is because ‘it hadn’t been synced for a number of days’.

Police are also carrying out some further work on Nicola’s personal Facebook account.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley, 45, who vanished on January 27 while walking her springer spaniel Willow shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.

"The family are aware, and there is no need to be concerned or to contact us.”

‘Trying to trace’ anglers and red van, but unlikely to be linked

Police say they have been ‘inundated’ with ‘false information and accusations’, and they do not consider the red van and anglers spotted in the area on the morning Nicola went missing, to be suspicious.

DS Smith said: "The red van was reported to be in the area on the morning of the 27th like many other hundreds of cars. We’re really grateful for the witness who told us and we are continuing to make enquiries to track down the owner of the van to see if they can give us any further information.”

She confirmed they have been trying to track down an angler that ‘might have been looking to cover his face’. This has included contact with the local angling club, but she added there is ‘nothing suspicious’ about fishermen being in the area, as it is a popular fishing spot.

TikTokers have ‘significantly distracted’ the investigation

The police chief condemned the many armchair detectives, TikTokers and social media warriors, saying they have ‘significantly distracted’ the investigation.

At the conference, DS Smith said: “In 29 years of policing I have never seen anything like it. Some of it has been shocking and really hurtful to the family.”

She later implied that a glove found near the spot where Nicola went missing could have been dropped by a TikToker.