New police museum to open in Lancaster Castle

The new Lancashire Police Museum, housed in a former prison wing at Lancaster Castle, officially opens to the public on June 9.

It will feature 16 fascinating exhibits each housed within a prison cell. Displays detail the history of Lancashire Constabulary, police training, forensic development – including how some very famous local cases were solved – and an overview of different police departments including the mounted branch, dog unit, underwater search unit and firearms.

There is also a mock custody suite with interactive exhibits, an area for children to try on uniforms and an area dedicated to modern day policing with information about opportunities to join the police.

One of the new displays inside the new Lancashire Constabulary Museum.

The museum will be free to enter and is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 4pm initially, with staffing by volunteers.

The museum is a partnership between Lancashire Constabulary, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Duchy of Lancaster.

A Lancashire Police Museum was housed in Samlesbury Hall from 2002-07 but the new attraction is much larger and sees the constabulary returning to A Wing at Lancaster Castle just over a century since it was used by them as a training centre.

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Dawson said: “We are tremendously proud of our history and are thrilled to be opening this new museum.

A custody cell inside the new museum.

“It is important that we celebrate our history and provide the public with an opportunity to find out more about policing in Lancashire. The new museum will give us a fabulous space in which we can do this by illustrating the work we’ve done and continue to do to keep our local communities safe.

“In the future we will be offering talks and presentations in the museum with visitors from experts in different areas of policing. We also hope to host school visits, so perhaps we’ll also inspire future generations to join our ranks.”

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden added: "This museum is an excellent resource for the county. The history of the building itself is truly fascinating and along with the vast array of exhibits, each with their own poignant story, it's not to be missed."

For more information, visit www.lancashirepolicemuseum.co.uk or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.