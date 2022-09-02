New Lancaster base to fight serious and organised crime across the region

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Constabulary Chief Constable Chris Rowley, together with ACC Jo Edwards from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit officially opened the new satellite office at Lancaster.

The new base on the Lancashire/ Cumbria border will provide a home for one of the new serious and organised crime task forces which have been created as part of the national police uplift programme in our fight against serious organised crime and sees the NWROCU estate continuing its geographical footprint within its collaborative forces across the North West.

ACC Jo Edwards from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “The opening of our Lancaster Police station is a significant development in our plans to expand our estate across the North West. The NWROCU is a collaboration of police officers and staff from all six North West Police Forces, and we want to make sure we have got a footprint right across the North West region.

Lancashire Police Chief Constable Chris Rowley ACC Jo Edwards (NWROCU) Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Whitehead (NWROCU) Detective Superintendent Paul Denn (NWROCU) at the new Lancaster base for the serious and organised crime unit.

“Being accessible to the police forces and communities we serve is the heart of policing and a major priority for us."

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: “The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit plays a key part in supporting the work of the Constabulary as we take the fight to criminals here in Lancashire, dismantling organised crime gangs and making the county as hostile a place as possible for them to operate.

"This new regional base strengthens our relationships and capacity to tackle high level crime, and further supports the delivery of my Fighting Crime Plan.

Lancashire Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: "This Lancaster base provides accommodation for the NWROCU Serious and Organised Task Force.