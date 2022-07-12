New description of man police wish to speak to in connection with sexual assault of boy in Lancaster

Police were called to Cappuvino in Church Street at around 3pm after reports a man had approached a nine-year-old boy in the toilets and touched him inappropriately.

He is described as wearing a wedding ring, a watch with smiley faces on and having a snake tattoo on his forearm.

Do you recognise the man in these images?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issue new description of man they wish to speak to in connection with the sexual assault of a boy in Lancaster.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: “This is clearly a worrying and concerning incident.

“We want to identify this man as soon as possible – do you know who he is? Please come forward with information if you can help.

"We would like to reassure the public incidents of this nature are rare.”

If you think you can help, please call us on 101, quoting log number 866 of July 9 2022.