New description of man police wish to speak to in connection with sexual assault of boy in Lancaster

Police have issued an updated description of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Lancaster on Saturday (July 9).

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:23 pm

Police were called to Cappuvino in Church Street at around 3pm after reports a man had approached a nine-year-old boy in the toilets and touched him inappropriately.

He is described as wearing a wedding ring, a watch with smiley faces on and having a snake tattoo on his forearm.

Do you recognise the man in these images?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police issue new description of man they wish to speak to in connection with the sexual assault of a boy in Lancaster.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: “This is clearly a worrying and concerning incident.

“We want to identify this man as soon as possible – do you know who he is? Please come forward with information if you can help.

"We would like to reassure the public incidents of this nature are rare.”

If you think you can help, please call us on 101, quoting log number 866 of July 9 2022.

You can also email [email protected]