Nearly 600 blades including machetes, cleavers and a kukri were recovered from knife bins in Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe.
Officers from the West Division – which covers Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe – carried out a range of both operational and proactive engagement work throughout Operation Sceptre.
The operation works to target those who choose to carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences, and engages with retailers who sell bladed articles.
Seven knife surrender bins across West Division were emptied, in which 572 knives were recovered, including machetes, cleavers and a kukri.
Officers also conducted three search warrants and a number of stop searches throughout the week – some of which were at Lancaster railway station during a multi-agency initiative with British Transport Police, whereby a knife arch was put up to combat criminals using rail services, those carrying knives and other vulnerabilities.
Seven weapon sweeps were carried out across the division, with some help from Blackpool Sixth Form College. Test purchases were also conducted at 19 retailers.
Proactive engagement involved community meetings, school talks (at both primary and high schools) and leaflet drops.
Sgt Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “This is a huge result for West Division and the public have really engaged with this operation.
“It is so important to us to reach as many people as possible through operations like this.
“Op Sceptre holds an important message and we will continue the work to make West Division a safe place to be.”
You can find your local knife bins at:
Blackpool
- 84 Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NW
- The Grange, Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7RW
- Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, Bowness Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AA
- Revoe Library, Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HN
Fleetwood
- London Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6SW
Lancaster
- Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX
Morecambe