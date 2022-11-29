Officers from the West Division – which covers Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe – carried out a range of both operational and proactive engagement work throughout Operation Sceptre.

The operation works to target those who choose to carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences, and engages with retailers who sell bladed articles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven knife surrender bins across West Division were emptied, in which 572 knives were recovered, including machetes, cleavers and a kukri.

Nearly 600 weapons were recovered from knife bins in Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers also conducted three search warrants and a number of stop searches throughout the week – some of which were at Lancaster railway station during a multi-agency initiative with British Transport Police, whereby a knife arch was put up to combat criminals using rail services, those carrying knives and other vulnerabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven weapon sweeps were carried out across the division, with some help from Blackpool Sixth Form College. Test purchases were also conducted at 19 retailers.

Proactive engagement involved community meetings, school talks (at both primary and high schools) and leaflet drops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “This is a huge result for West Division and the public have really engaged with this operation.

“It is so important to us to reach as many people as possible through operations like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Op Sceptre holds an important message and we will continue the work to make West Division a safe place to be.”

You can find your local knife bins at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool

- 84 Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NW

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The Grange, Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7RW

- Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, Bowness Avenue, Blackpool, FY1 6AA

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Revoe Library, Grasmere Road, Blackpool, FY1 5HN

Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

- London Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6SW

Lancaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX

Morecambe

Advertisement Hide Ad