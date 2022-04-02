Motorist 'distracted by sat nav' almost crosses three lanes of traffic on M6 near Lancaster

A motorist ended up on a grass verge after they were distracted by their sat nav on the M6.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 9:41 am

The motorist was driving near junction 33 (Hampson Green) in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 1).

Police said they got distracted while checking for directions on their satnav, causing them to misjudge a bend.

The car “nearly went across three live lanes of the M6” before landing on a grass verge.

The driver was subsequently reported for driving without due care and attention.

Police said the driver of this vehicle was distracted while checking their satnav for directions on the M6. (Credit: Lancashire Police)