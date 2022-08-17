Motorist dealt with by police after being stopped on A6 near Garstang with badly worn tyres

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police took a picture of the best front tyre out of the two and put it on Twitter.

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver was reported and can expect points on their licence and a fine coming soon.”

Motorists risk a £2,500 fine and three penalty points if they drive with a worn tyre.

