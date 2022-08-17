Motorist dealt with by police after being stopped on A6 near Garstang with badly worn tyres
A vehicle stopped on the A6 near Garstang by police had two nearly bald front tyres.
By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:13 pm
Police took a picture of the best front tyre out of the two and put it on Twitter.
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver was reported and can expect points on their licence and a fine coming soon.”
Motorists risk a £2,500 fine and three penalty points if they drive with a worn tyre.
Motorists should make regular checks on their tyres to ensure tread depths and pressures are correct.