Motorist arrested after high speed police chase through Lancaster

The incident on Saturday came after a vehicle made off at high speed from police.

The car was found abandoned shortly after and two occupants were seen to run off over some gardens.

Quick teamwork involving officers and police dogs resulted in one of the occupants, who was wanted for other offences, being detained in woodland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the cars stopped by police in Lancaster.

In a separate incident, officers also arrested another motorist for drug driving after the vehicle made off from officers in Lancaster.

One passenger fled on foot but was soon caught, and the driver and another passenger were also detained.

Drugs were seized from inside the vehicle and the driver arrested for drug driving.

A provisional driver also had his vehicle seized after being stopped for having no insurance, leading to officers discovering the motorist’s provisional licence status.