Motorcyclist injured in crash near Lancaster

A 31-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury following a collision close to Lancaster.

Police were called around 2.15pm on Sunday November 19 to reports a motorcyclist had been injured in Hornby Road, Claughton.

The rider, travelling southbound, had fallen from a Kawasaki motorbike and collided with a Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

He suffered serious fractures to his leg and hip and was taken by Air Ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 48-year-old man, was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Adam Dawson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a collision in Claughton which has left a motorcyclist with a serious leg injury.

“If you saw what happened please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0768 of November 19.