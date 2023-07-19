Morecambe woman to appear in court after making repeated 999 hoax calls

Police said she made continuous calls to 999 in a non-emergency, repeatedly swearing and showing abusive and threatening behaviour towards call handlers.

Officers have now issued a warning to the public against such calls, after charging the woman with using the public communication network in an offensive manner.

She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on December 28.

A police spokesman said: "We take an average of 900 emergency calls every day – going up considerably during busy periods such as bank holidays and New Year.

"Whilst the vast majority of people call us with genuine emergencies, we still experience hoax calls coming through to our force control room. Throughout 2022, our staff who take emergency calls saw around 2,000 calls that were hoaxes.

"We want to remind people that calling 999 for matters that are not an emergency, and abusive behaviour towards our call handlers, will not be tolerated."

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander for West Division, said: “Our control room staff work incredibly hard, taking calls and helping protect our communities.

"We need our emergency phone lines available for those who genuinely and urgently require police assistance.

“My message is clear - anyone thinking of wasting police time could find themselves at risk of criminal proceedings. We will be there to help those in genuine need of help, but if you are thinking of intentionally wasting police time then we will take appropriate action.”

If you need to call police in an emergency – where a crime is in progress or there is a threat to life – ring 999.